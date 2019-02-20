By Trend

Hikmat Ismayilov acquired the share of Gilan Holding in AFB Bank, Trend reports referring to information published on the website of Electronic System for Information Disclosure (ESID).

Ismayilov bought 55,447 stocks for 70.14 million manats. The deal was made on Feb. 7. Gilan Holding owned 99.64 percent of the bank’s shares, which are now fully transferred to Ismayilov's ownership.

Currently, other shareholders of the bank are Jamil Muradov (0.18 percent) and Akbar Abdullayev (0.18 percent).

It was earlier reported that Gilan Holding sold its share in AFB Bank. The amount of the transaction and the new owner of the shares were not disclosed at the time.

AFB Bank has been operating in Azerbaijan since 2008. The share capital of the bank is 70.39 million manat.

--

