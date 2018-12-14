By Trend

Cooperation between Russia, Azerbaijan, Iran and Turkey is an important direction in the development of logistics routes and attracting goods in international traffic, Vyacheslav Valentik, CEO of RZD Logistics told Trend on Dec. 14.

Valentik noted that the cooperation between Russia and Azerbaijan will continue in terms of reducing the delivery time, improving the conditions and speed of document circulation and cargo safety.

"In this sense, the creation of logistics hubs on the borders of our countries, the simplification of customs procedures, the creation of competitive routes for shippers from Russia, who send goods to Turkey using the infrastructure of Azerbaijan Railways could help," Valentik said.

The CEO noted that in 2018 there has been a steady increase in freight traffic to Turkey in terms of the transportation of coal, ferrous metals, oil and petroleum products.

Transportation of building materials, cars, engineering products from Turkey is significantly increasing, he said, adding that these trends will continue in 2019.

RZD Logistics JSC is the largest multimodal logistics operator in the CIS and Baltic countries.

The company is one of the leaders in the Russian logistics outsourcing market for industrial enterprises, providing comprehensive supply chain management services.

