By Trend

Earlier this month, the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) and the Trans Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) successfully completed their connection with the final “golden weld”, which physically connected the two pipelines, said a message from TAP AG consortium.

“This marks another significant milestone in the completion of the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC), a new energy route, which will increase energy security and diversification of energy supplies by bringing natural gas from “Shah Deniz 2” gas field in the Caspian Sea to Turkey and, subsequently, European markets,” said the message.

The consortium said that the golden weld was successfully completed under the supervision of TANAP and TAP representatives at the Turkish-Greek border.

“I am very pleased that another historic step forward has been taken this month. The connection of TAP with TANAP signals that we are moving towards the completion of the Southern Gas Corridor and will be delivering gas to Europe, according to our schedule in 2020. I would like to thank TANAP, the authorities, and the governments and all those involved in making this connection a reality,” said Luca Schieppati, Managing Director for TAP.

Southern Gas Corridor envisages transportation of 10 billion cubic meters of Azerbaijani gas from the Caspian region through Georgia and Turkey to Europe.

On May 29, Baku hosted the launch ceremony of the first phase of the Southern Gas Corridor project.

The gas from the Azerbaijani Shah Deniz field has already gone through the first segment of the Southern Gas Corridor - from the Sangachal terminal to the expanded South Caucasus Pipeline. The next stage is the commissioning of the TANAP gas pipeline, through which gas will flow into Turkey and further to Europe.

TAP worth 4.5 billion euros is a part of the Southern Gas Corridor, which is one of the priority energy projects for the European Union. The project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz Stage 2 to the EU countries.

The pipeline will connect to the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) on the Turkish-Greek border, run through Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea, before coming ashore in Italy’s south.

TAP will be 878 kilometers in length (Greece 550 kilometers, Albania 215 kilometers, Adriatic Sea 105 kilometers, and Italy 8 kilometers).

TAP’s shareholding is comprised of BP (20 percent), SOCAR (20 percent), Snam S.p.A. (20 percent), Fluxys (19 percent), Enagás (16 percent) and Axpo (5 percent).

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz