By Trend

The problem in the export of Azerbaijani wines to Russia has been solved, said Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Economy.

A delegation of the senior officials from the Ministry of Economy and the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan was sent to Russia to promptly study the difficulties of some companies involved in the export of Azerbaijani wines to Russia, said the ministry.

As a result of discussions held with representatives of the Russian Ministry of Economic Development and the Federal Customs Service, the technical problem was completely eliminated, according to the message.

"The export area of Azerbaijani wines, which stand by by their unique taste and high quality, is expanding. Our wines are exported to a number of countries, including the Russian Federation. An agreement was reached on the continuous exchange of information so that in the future exporting companies would not encounter such problems," the message said.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz