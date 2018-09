By Trend

Investments in the Azerbaijani economy from all sources from 2003 to 2017 amounted to $236 billion, First Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Yagub Eyyubov said.

He made the remarks at a forum on competitiveness held Sept. 7.

Eyyubov noted that half of this amount accounted for foreign investments.

