By Sara Israfilbayova

At the 3rd Baku Shopping Festival, offering the perfect opportunity for the ultimate shopping spree. The festival taking place between May 1 and 31 is offering great discounts along with amusing events that give the chance to explore beautiful Baku.

During the month residents and guests of the city can benefit from favorable prices for products of famous brands in shopping centers, as well as campaigns, entertainment programs and other opportunities.

Discounts and campaigns will be available in the Port Baku Mall, where the world’s leading brands are represented.

The guests and residents of Baku will also enjoy favorable prices in the Ganjlik Mall shopping center, where dozens of brands of clothes, electronics and household appliances, as well as entertainment programs are presented during the festival.

At the end of the week, as well as on May 9-10, buyers will get a chance to receive valuable gifts by participating in the Wheel of Fortune game.

Park Bulvar shopping center also invites all the participants of the festival to make purchases with special discounts and campaigns and receive gifts by taking part in various entertainment programs. Thus, buyers at the end of the week, as well as on May 9 and 10, by coming to the Park Bulvar shopping center, will be able to take part in the Shopmania game, which attracted much interest at the last festival.

The 28 Mall shopping center is another place to take advantage of the opportunities of the Baku Shopping Festival.

This is while discounts for various products, gifts and surprises are waiting for the guests and residents of Baku in the Metropark shopping center.

Azerbaijanis and foreign guests, who made purchases worth more than 100 manats ($58.8) in stores labeled with the “Baku Shopping Festival - Tax Free” stickers, get an opportunity to return a certain part of the value-added tax (VAT) from the amount spent. VAT refund is only possible in the stores labeled with the stickers. The certain part of the VAT amount can be refunded in cash or by transfer to a customer’s card/bank account.

About 800 stores in Baku will join the Festival this time. In addition, during the Festival, it is planned to organize a lottery, games, fashion shows and other events where participants can win valuable gifts.

For the first time, the Baku Shopping Festival was held April 10-May 10, 2017, the 2nd Festival was held from October 15 to November 15.

Being held twice per year since 2017, during whole month, Baku Shopping Festival offers Azerbaijani citizens and the guests of the city unique shopping opportunities. From the first Festival till the moment The Baku Shopping Festival has achieved great success on international trade markets and received positive feedback from the local buyers.

The project achieved quite a success and gained trust of the buyers in a very short period of time not only in Azerbaijan, but also in the CIS countries. Two shopping festivals were held in spring and autumn of 2017. More than 600 stores have joined the network of the official participants of the festival so far.

Within the framework of the festival 71,331 transactions have been approved for return of the money by the system of Tax Free and more than 6,500 tourists have benefited from tax free system along the local buyers.

According to the decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, from September 1, 2016, Azerbaijan Convention Bureau of Azerbaijan under the Ministry of Culture and Tourism is charged to organize Baku Shopping Festivals.

Sara Israfilbayova is AzerNews' staff journalist

