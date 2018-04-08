By Trend:

Azerbaijan’s State Agency for Alternative and Renewable Energy Sources will present documents to the Cabinet of Ministers in order to attract private investments in the construction of wind power plants in the country, the Agency’s Deputy Head Jamil Malikov told Trend.

"As part of the strategic roadmap for the development of public services by 2020, wind power plants with a capacity of 350 megawatts should be built in Azerbaijan. Today it is necessary to solve the issue under which conditions and in which forms we will be able to attract private investments, both local and foreign," he noted.

Malikov said that the necessary documents should be prepared and submitted to the government in order to start attracting investments by 2020 and start the construction.

"The government should adopt legislative and regulatory documents that will create conditions for attracting investments in this sphere, making it attractive for investors. They, in particular, cover tariffs and guarantee contracts for the supply of electricity," he added.

---

​Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz