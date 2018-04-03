By Trend

The Microfinance Center, uniting such organizations from 36 countries, intends to expand its activities in Azerbaijan, the center said April 3.

To this end, the Microfinance Center has signed an agreement with the Azerbaijan Micro-finance Association (AMFA), which envisages the development of a partnership program between the Center and AMFA.

The program will allow raising cooperation with AMFA to a new level, which will allow, for example, jointly attracting financing and organizing joint events.

The Microfinance Center works with 111 organizations, including 77 microfinance institutions.

The main task of the Center is to promote responsible financing among the members of the Center, to help governments to expand access to finance in their countries, in the development of financial education in low-income countries and others.

