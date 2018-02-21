By Kamila Aliyeva

Azerbaijan’s IT company, Neuron Technologies, is preparing to implement the project in the field of education in Uzbekistan, the head of the company, Ismail Alakbarov told Trend on February 21.

The project envisages the introduction of the educational management platform Unibook in the Ministry of Higher and Secondary Special Education of Uzbekistan, according to the company’s head.

Negotiations on the implementation of the project were held with Deputy Minister of Higher and Secondary Special Education Uzokboy Begimkulov.

“The Deputy Minister was informed about the establishment of a unified educational management platform for the Ministry of Education of Azerbaijan on the basis of the Unibook system. According to the agreement reached with the deputy minister, Neuron Technologies will implement Unibook in the Uzbek ministry,” Alakbarov said.

A number of meetings at the level of experts will be held in order to modify the Unibook system to meet the requirements of the education system of Uzbekistan, according to the head of the company.

An agreement to conduct a webinar from Baku for 84 educational institutions and universities in Uzbekistan, for which an online presentation of the system will be organized and trainings will be held, was also reached.

Neuron Technologies' long-term plans include opening a representative office in Tashkent, which will allow exporting technological solutions to the Uzbek market under the ‘Made in Azerbaijan’ brand.

Unibook is an education management system which allows to automate the activity of an educational institution, keep records of attendance, compile electronic journals and so on. Each user is able to open his personal profile, plan daily work, access the electronic library, schedule lessons, internal social networks, online payments. In total, the system has about 50 modules. It was highly evaluated by the Ministry of Education of Azerbaijan and international experts.

