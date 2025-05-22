Azernews.Az

Thursday May 22 2025

Caspian connection: Hungary’s rising stake in Azerbaijan’s energy future

22 May 2025 13:56 (UTC+04:00)
Caspian connection: Hungary’s rising stake in Azerbaijan’s energy future
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
Read more

While the world’s attention often gravitates toward the dramatic upheavals in global energy markets—from tanker blockades to pipeline explosions—some of the most consequential developments occur quietly, through agreements, investments, and growing partnerships far from the headlines. One such development is unfolding between Hungary and Azerbaijan, a strategic relationship that is slowly reshaping Central Europe’s energy map.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more