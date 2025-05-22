Caspian connection: Hungary’s rising stake in Azerbaijan’s energy future

22 May 2025 13:56 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

While the world’s attention often gravitates toward the dramatic upheavals in global energy markets—from tanker blockades to pipeline explosions—some of the most consequential developments occur quietly, through agreements, investments, and growing partnerships far from the headlines. One such development is unfolding between Hungary and Azerbaijan, a strategic relationship that is slowly reshaping Central Europe’s energy map.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!