Azerbaijan expands role in Israeli energy market with offshore gas exploration deal [EXCLUSIVE]
Azerbaijan and Israel have taken a significant step in deepening their strategic energy cooperation with a new agreement granting Azerbaijan’s state oil company, SOCAR, the right to explore for natural gas in Israeli waters. The signing ceremony, held in Jerusalem, was overseen by Azerbaijan’s Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov and Israeli Energy Minister Eli Cohen, marking a milestone in bilateral relations amid ongoing geopolitical challenges.
