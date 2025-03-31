Northern Lights expansion: Landmark in Europe's carbon capture journey

31 March 2025 18:30 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

The announcement of the Final Investment Decision (FID) for the second phase of Northern Lights by TotalEnergies, Equinor, and Shell marks a significant milestone in Europe's efforts to tackle climate change through carbon capture and storage (CCS) technology. With a projected capacity increase from 1.5 million to over 5 million tons of CO2 per year starting in 2028, the project represents not just a leap in technological and industrial capability, but also a key moment for the global CCS industry, as it moves closer to becoming a commercially viable solution to one of the most pressing issues of our time: reducing industrial carbon emissions.

At the heart of this development is Northern Lights, a carbon capture and storage facility located off the coast of Øygarden, Norway, designed to capture CO2 emissions from industrial sources, transport them by ship, and store them in deep geological formations 2,600 meters beneath the seabed. The first phase of the project is set to begin operations this summer, with CO2 set to be transported from Heidelberg Materials’ cement factory in Brevik, Norway. This early start-up is a critical first step for the infrastructure that will serve as a backbone for a much larger network of carbon storage across Europe.

The second phase, with its $700 million investment and a goal to expand capacity more than threefold, highlights the growing importance of CCS in decarbonizing hard-to-abate sectors such as cement and steel production. These industries, which are difficult to electrify or decarbonize with renewable energy alone, have long been seen as major contributors to global emissions. The expansion of Northern Lights to accommodate more CO2 will be essential in helping these sectors meet their climate obligations while continuing to operate sustainably.

The commercial aspect of Northern Lights is also significant. The 15-year commercial agreement signed with Swedish district energy provider Stockholm Exergi adds a crucial dimension to the project’s financial stability and scalability. By securing commitments from major industrial players, including Heidelberg Materials, Ørsted, Yara, and Celsio, the project has positioned itself as a critical piece of Europe’s carbon reduction strategy. This not only reinforces the commercial viability of CCS but also demonstrates how collaboration between governments, industries, and regulators can foster large-scale, cross-border climate solutions.

However, the expansion of Northern Lights, while promising, comes with inherent challenges that must be addressed to ensure its success. The concept of carbon capture has faced skepticism in the past, with critics arguing that it may be more of a delay tactic for industries to avoid making deeper structural changes to reduce emissions. Furthermore, scaling CCS across Europe will require significant investments in infrastructure, technological innovation, and regulatory frameworks to ensure that emissions are effectively captured, transported, and stored over the long term.

Another concern is the long-term environmental impact of CO2 storage. While the science behind CO2 sequestration is robust, ensuring that the gas remains securely stored underground for centuries is essential. Any leakage or failure in the storage sites could undermine the credibility of the entire CCS model. The industry must continue to develop rigorous monitoring systems and safety protocols to minimize these risks.

The role of CCS in Europe’s broader climate goals also cannot be overstated. As the European Union aims to reduce net emissions by 55% by 2030 and achieve climate neutrality by 2050, technologies like CCS will be crucial to bridging the gap between current emissions levels and the carbon-neutral future Europe strives for. Northern Lights, by offering a scalable solution to carbon-intensive industries, provides a vital tool for reaching these ambitious targets.

The second phase of Northern Lights marks a vital step in the transition to a low-carbon economy. It brings Europe closer to having the infrastructure needed to effectively tackle industrial emissions, but it also underscores the challenges that lie ahead in scaling and securing CCS as a lasting solution to climate change. If successful, this project could become a model for other regions, demonstrating how large-scale collaboration can turn technological innovation into a practical means for meeting climate targets.