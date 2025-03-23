Azerbaijan’s fertilizer trade: tale of growth and strategic shifts

23 March 2025 20:34 (UTC+04:00)

In the first two months of 2025, Azerbaijan has seen a notable surge in its fertilizer trade, with imports reaching $10.929 million—an increase of 24.4% compared to the same period in 2024. This uptick in fertilizer imports comes as no surprise, as Azerbaijan’s agricultural sector remains heavily reliant on foreign fertilizers to maintain and enhance crop yields. However, what is particularly striking is the parallel rise in fertilizer exports, which grew by a remarkable...

