Azerbaijan's digital ambitions take shape with Trans-Caspian fiber optic project
The next stage of constructing the Trans-Caspian Fiber Optic Cable Line, a key component of the Digital Silk Way project, is now underway. This ambitious initiative aims to establish a digital corridor between Europe and Asia through Azerbaijan, reinforcing the country's role as a pivotal digital hub. Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan have taken a significant step in this direction, with Prime Ministers Ali Asadov and Olzhas Bektenov overseeing the signing of a landmark agreement.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!