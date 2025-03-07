Azerbaijan's digital ambitions take shape with Trans-Caspian fiber optic project

7 March 2025 13:57 (UTC+04:00)

The next stage of constructing the Trans-Caspian Fiber Optic Cable Line, a key component of the Digital Silk Way project, is now underway. This ambitious initiative aims to establish a digital corridor between Europe and Asia through Azerbaijan, reinforcing the country's role as a pivotal digital hub. Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan have taken a significant step in this direction, with Prime Ministers Ali Asadov and Olzhas Bektenov overseeing the signing of a landmark agreement.

