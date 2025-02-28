US tariffs and economic slowdown shake market confidence, halting three-month rally

28 February 2025 16:59 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

Oil prices edged lower on Friday, marking their first monthly decline since November, as concerns over the U.S. economy and new tariff measures overshadowed supply risks. Uncertainty surrounding global growth and fuel demand has led to investor caution, despite geopolitical factors that could otherwise support prices. What do the market trends suggest about the future expectations? Brent crude futures for May delivery, the most active benchmark, fell by...

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!