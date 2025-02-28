28 February 2025 20:15 (UTC+04:00)

Elnur Enveroglu

The ongoing trials in Baku involving individuals of Armenian nationals, accused of a range of crimes including anti-state subversion, terrorism financing, terrorism, violence, and other criminal activities in Garabagh, have begun to deeply unsettle a wide array of political figures—both within Armenia and the international Armenian diaspora. These hearings have attracted the attention of Armenian officials, lobbyists, and former political figures, raising alarm about the growing scrutiny of Armenia’s actions in the region.

Most notably, recent statements by Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan at the United Nations in Geneva, where he attempted to deflect attention from Armenia’s involvement in alleged war crimes, have added fuel to an already charged atmosphere.

But let’s focus on the core issue at hand, which remains surprisingly elusive. There is growing frustration among readers and observers alike about the convoluted nature of what should be a straightforward matter. Why complicate what should be a clear-cut question? The primary question is this: Whose legitimate territory is Garabagh, and who were the unlawful actors operating there up until September 2023?

When the November 10, 2020, ceasefire agreement was signed between Armenia and Azerbaijan, brokered by Russia, it explicitly called for all Armenian forces to withdraw from Garabagh where separatist elements were yet persistent. Armenia, having lost the war, accepted this reality. Yet, even after three years, Armenia continues to support the arming of terrorist groups in the region. This stance contradicted the provisions of the ceasefire and led to continued instability in the region.

Rather than engage with these issues directly, Armenia instead has attempted to obscure its involvement, creating a chaotic narrative that serves to distract from its crimes. The attempts to portray hunger strikes by individuals imprisoned in Baku as somehow relevant to their legal accountability only deepen the confusion. What is the true legal significance of these actions?

Accountability for War Crimes

Returning to the core of the matter, the individuals currently on trial in Baku are primarily facing charges related to the crimes they committed during the war. One of the most pressing questions concerns the rockets that were fired at Ganja, Azerbaijan’s second-largest city, during the conflict. Arayik Harutyunyan, who is now facing charges in a military court in Baku, has admitted to ordering the attacks on Ganja and Barda—attacks that were carried out under his command. Harutyunyan is also the individual who famously threatened Azerbaijan, stating that if the country opposed Armenia, the consequences would be even more dire.

Who should bear the responsibility for these war crimes? Those who committed these acts must be held accountable, but Armenia continues to divert attention from its complicity.

When Baku ordered the expulsion of Armenian forces from Azerbaijan's Garabagh, Ruben Vardanyan, a key figure in the region, was reported to have secretly entered the city of Khankendi in a female garment. This raises the question: what did he and his allies expect? Did they believe they could easily establish a puppet state and declare themselves leaders without consequences?

Armenia has long delayed signing a peace agreement with Azerbaijan, despite the fact that such an agreement would have closed the chapter on the conflict’s criminal activities. Armenia’s hesitation raises suspicions. Does Armenia gain some sort of perverse satisfaction from prolonging legal procedures, or is it seeking to continue its anti-Azerbaijan propaganda by searching for intermediaries to keep tensions high?

The "Sham Court" Narratives

Despite the clear legal proceedings taking place in Baku, some critics have attempted to label the court hearings as a “sham court.” These individuals, however, are more interested in obscuring their own unethical actions rather than addressing the facts. As the old saying goes, “No shame, no gain”.

Armenia still seems to hope it can manipulate international sentiment, claiming innocence by playing the victim card, much like the infamous tactic of “better to act than to be acted upon” However, if justice is to be achieved through bribery, brazenness, and manipulation, Armenia may find that the price of such strategies will come at a steep cost.

A Double Standard in Legal Understanding

Edmon Marukyan, an Armenian lawyer who has frequently advanced baseless and absurd claims against Azerbaijan, has voiced concern over Ruben Vardanyan’s legal fate. His understanding of law seems inconsistent, often placing the defence of Armenian separatism and the sanitization of war crimes above justice. If Marukyan were in the defendant's seat, one wonders whether the international community would rally to his cause, or whether the powerful Armenian lobby would continue to shield its own from accountability.

Despite the persistent lobbying efforts from Yerevan, the legal and moral consequences of Armenia’s actions remain unavoidable. As Armenia continues to delay peace talks and cling to outdated notions of a separatist dream, the reality of its situation is slowly becoming clear.

The War is Over, Now the Law Must Prevail

The war is over, and the victorious side has taken its place. Now, it is time for the law to take centre stage, where the international community must hold Armenia accountable for its actions and stop allowing its officials to delay the inevitable: justice must be served.

Both the Armenian lobby and external forces must understand that without peace in the South Caucasus, there is no hope for Armenia’s future. While the Yerevan government seems to be coming to terms with this reality, external forces still appear to be overly confident. Perhaps they hope that, in a few decades, Armenia will disappear from the world map, but they continue to try to blame Azerbaijan. If you truly wish for your country to be led by a wise leader, then why continue to stage a spectacle that has already pestered the international community..?