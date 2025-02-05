Azernews.Az

Wednesday February 5 2025

Alat Free Economic Zone stands out as key driver in Azerbaijan's economic diversification

5 February 2025 20:22 (UTC+04:00)
Alat Free Economic Zone stands out as key driver in Azerbaijan's economic diversification
Nazrin Abdul
Nazrin Abdul
Read more

The introduction of innovative mechanisms like economic zones is crucial in driving the diversification of Azerbaijan’s economy.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more