UN, Azerbaijan align national priorities with global sustainability goals

The upcoming UN-Azerbaijan Cooperation Framework for Sustainable Development (2026-2030) represents a key document for advancing both global and national sustainability goals. At the "High-level strategic prioritazition" event in Baku, Azerbaijani government officials and UN representatives discussed their shared visions for the future, focusing on aligning the country's development priorities with the United Nations's broader goals of climate action, economic diversification, and social inclusion. This new framework builds upon on current cooperation document for 2021-2025 and emphasizes the importance of continuing progress toward comprehensive and sustainable development outcomes.

Azerbaijan has proposed several key areas of cooperation with the UN in the new framework, ensuring its national priorities are integrated into global sustainability efforts. Deputy Minister of Economy Samad Bashirli outlined Azerbaijan’s priorities, which include:

1. Implementation of COP29 climate initiatives: The framework is expected to align with Azerbaijan's global climate commitments, focusing on reducing carbon emissions and advancing renewable energy initiatives to contribute to global climate action.

2. Support for sustainable development in liberated territories: The reintegration and rebuilding of territories that were liberated following the recent conflict is a central focus. The new framework will address the sustainable development of these regions, with a particular emphasis on infrastructure, social welfare, and environmental rehabilitation.

3. Promotion of mine safety: Given that Azerbaijan is one of the most mine-affected countries in the world, the inclusion of Goal 18 in the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) will focus on mine clearance and safety, especially in newly liberated areas.

4. Economic diversification and innovation: As part of its ongoing effort to reduce dependency on oil and gas, Azerbaijan is focused on diversifying its economy through innovation, expanding exports, and embracing the digital transformation that characterizes the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

5. Strengthening the digital economy: The framework will also focus on enhancing Azerbaijan’s digital infrastructure, promoting technological innovation, and fostering a competitive global economy.

Azerbaijan's commitment to multilateral diplomacy

Azerbaijan’s role in global partnerships was emphasized by Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev, who underscored the country's commitment to multilateral diplomacy. Rafiyev reiterated that while Azerbaijan aligns its priorities with the UN's framework, it also aims to make substantial contributions to global sustainability goals.

He pointed to the successful outcomes of the COP29 climate conference as an example of how international cooperation can yield tangible results despite global challenges. The Deputy Foreign Minister also noted the essential role of UN cooperation in supporting Azerbaijan's green economy initiatives and social inclusion efforts. He further highlighted the technical support provided by the UN, which has bolstered Azerbaijan’s ability to achieve the SDGs.

Rafiyev emphasized that Azerbaijan’s long-term goals focus on building a competitive and inclusive economy while addressing challenges such as mine clearance in liberated territories. He stressed that continued support from the UN, particularly in the realm of environmental sustainability and social development, will be vital to achieving these objectives.

Aligning national priorities with global goals

A key point of discussion at the "High-level strategic prioritization" event was ensuring that Azerbaijan’s national priorities align with the new UN framework. Huseyn Huseynov, Chairman of the Department of Sustainable Development and Social Policy, explained that Azerbaijan’s strategic priorities must be reflected in the new framework to ensure effective cooperation with the UN.

Huseynov emphasized the importance of aligning the objectives outlined in the national plan, Azerbaijan 2030: National Priorities for Socio-Economic Development, with the UN’s framework. These priorities include economic diversification, sustainable social welfare, and social equity. The framework aims to ensure that national development goals are integrated with the broader global sustainability agenda.

Azerbaijan’s economic strategy aims for a private sector share of 88% in GDP by 2026, with an emphasis on increasing non-oil exports, growing non-oil and gas GDP, and ensuring steady economic growth at a rate of 3-4% annually. This approach is aligned with the SDGs, especially in the areas of sustainable economic growth and reducing inequalities.

Key social priorities - The social priorities outlined by Azerbaijan are critical to the success of its development strategy. These include:

- Increasing wages and improving living standards

- Expanding private sector employment

- Enhancing women’s access to economic opportunities

- Reducing disparities between urban and rural areas

- Tackling informal employment

These social objectives complement the UN’s broader goals for inclusivity, poverty reduction, and gender equality, ensuring that Azerbaijan's growth benefits all segments of society.

Reflecting on the 2021-2025 Framework Document

The strategic directions of the "Framework Document for Cooperation on Sustainable Development between the United Nations (UN) and Azerbaijan for 2021-2025" were guided by principles of human rights, gender equality, sustainability, and accountability. The document covered priorities in socio-economic development and territorial integrity, ensuring that the development process was inclusive throughout the entire country.

The main goal of the previous framework was to support the Government of Azerbaijan in key areas, including transforming the economy, addressing the needs of vulnerable populations, mitigating the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, and recovering from the consequences of the conflict. Many of the projects outlined in this framework are nearing completion, providing a solid foundation for the new framework to build upon.

A green and sustainable future for all

The UN’s commitment to supporting Azerbaijan’s sustainable development is central to the new framework. Vladanka Andreyeva, the UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan, highlighted the importance of ensuring a "green and sustainable future" for all citizens of Azerbaijan.

She reaffirmed the UN’s focus on fostering a green economy, combating climate change, and empowering women and girls as part of the new framework.

Andreyeva also stressed the continued importance of cooperation in renewable energy and climate action. The UN is focused on supporting Azerbaijan in adapting global climate initiatives, such as COP29, to the country’s specific context, developing renewable energy sources, and fostering regional partnerships for sustainable growth.

Moving forward: A collobarative path to sustainable development

The partnership between Azerbaijan and the UN offers a unique opportunity to address global challenges while achieving national priorities in economic growth, social inclusion, and environmental sustainability. By aligning their efforts, both parties are committed to building a resilient, sustainable, and inclusive future for Azerbaijani people.

As the new UN-Azerbaijan Cooperation Framework for Sustainable Development (2026-2030) takes shape, it is clear that the shared vision for the future will be a multi-dimensional approach to sustainable growth—one that balances environmental, economic, and social objectives in a rapidly changing global landscape. With the cooperation of international partners, Azerbaijan is poised to make significant strides toward achieving its development goals while contributing to the global sustainability agenda.