Azernews.Az

Monday January 6 2025

Green energy initiatives in Garabagh and East Zangazur contribute to national grid and climate goals

6 January 2025 13:56 (UTC+04:00)
Green energy initiatives in Garabagh and East Zangazur contribute to national grid and climate goals
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
Read more

In a significant step towards the country's commitment to renewable energy, Azerbaijan has successfully produced 550 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) of "green energy" in 2024, harnessed from hydropower plants in the liberated regions of Garabagh and East Zangazur. This development marks a key milestone in Azerbaijan's energy transition and post-conflict reconstruction, as the country aims to reshape the energy landscape of its recently liberated territories.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more