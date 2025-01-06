Green energy initiatives in Garabagh and East Zangazur contribute to national grid and climate goals
In a significant step towards the country's commitment to renewable energy, Azerbaijan has successfully produced 550 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) of "green energy" in 2024, harnessed from hydropower plants in the liberated regions of Garabagh and East Zangazur. This development marks a key milestone in Azerbaijan's energy transition and post-conflict reconstruction, as the country aims to reshape the energy landscape of its recently liberated territories.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!