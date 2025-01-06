Green energy initiatives in Garabagh and East Zangazur contribute to national grid and climate goals

6 January 2025 13:56 (UTC+04:00)

In a significant step towards the country's commitment to renewable energy, Azerbaijan has successfully produced 550 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) of "green energy" in 2024, harnessed from hydropower plants in the liberated regions of Garabagh and East Zangazur. This development marks a key milestone in Azerbaijan's energy transition and post-conflict reconstruction, as the country aims to reshape the energy landscape of its recently liberated territories.

