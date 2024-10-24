Azernews.Az

Thursday October 24 2024

Global Powers around BRICS: Azerbaijan's role in fostering solidarity [ANALYSIS]

24 October 2024 08:30 (UTC+04:00)
Global Powers around BRICS: Azerbaijan's role in fostering solidarity [ANALYSIS]
Elnur Enveroglu
Elnur Enveroglu
Read more

The BRICS summit, started on October 22, brought together the heads of state in Kazan, Russia. On the first day, the leaders of the BRICS member states and leaders of other countries, including Azerbaijan, who came at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, had one-on-one meetings in Kazan to discuss prospects of cooperation within this year's BRICS Plus meeting.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more