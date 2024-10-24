Global Powers around BRICS: Azerbaijan's role in fostering solidarity [ANALYSIS]
The BRICS summit, started on October 22, brought together the heads of state in Kazan, Russia. On the first day, the leaders of the BRICS member states and leaders of other countries, including Azerbaijan, who came at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, had one-on-one meetings in Kazan to discuss prospects of cooperation within this year's BRICS Plus meeting.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
1.00₼Select
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
2.00₼
Select
-33%
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
3.84₼
Select
-36%
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
7.10₼
Select
-41%