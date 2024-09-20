20 September 2024 20:15 (UTC+04:00)

It has been four whole years since Azerbaijan restored internationally recognized territories. Following the Patriotic War in 2020, in September of 2023 anti-terrorist operation marked a significant victory in its more than three decades-long struggle.

The operation, which lasted less than a day, was executed with remarkable precision—no civilian casualties and the swift re-establishment of peace. Yet, instead of acknowledging this achievement, U.S.-Azerbaijan relations have spiraled downward, driven in large part by the pro-Armenian lobby and diaspora that exert undue influence on Congress. To say, many pro-Armenian and anti-Azerbaijan politicians in the US Congress reveals how "strong" US-Armenia relations really are.

On September 19, 2024 U.S. Congress, held a hearing on the first anniversary of the “fall of Nagorno-Garabagh”, regarding human rights in Azerbaijan, chaired by Congressman Chris Smith, Co-Chair of the Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission. The hearings not only featured anti-Azerbaijani remarks, it also showcased acts of misrepresentation and ignorance. Following this ‘clown show’, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan released statement, saying “the event that openly distorts and falsifies all the facts related to Azerbaijan is aimed at deteriorating Azerbaijan-United States relations”, and so on.

The grip of the Armenian diaspora on U.S. foreign policy is no secret, but the extent to which this influence distorts the truth in Congress should alarm anyone concerned about fair diplomacy. Time and again, Armenian lobbyists manipulate members of Congress to push a narrative that ignores Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and sovereignty. The disproportionate attention given to Armenian grievances during hearings like the one chaired by Chris Smith showcases how heavily the scales are tilted. Let’s not forget that the Armenian lobby’s success is not limited to rhetoric; it translates into material support and political backing for Armenia. Meanwhile, Azerbaijan, despite its significant contributions to regional stability and global energy security, faces unjustified scrutiny and criticism. This is not diplomacy—it is pandering to a lobby that distorts historical facts to gain leverage in Washington.

Fall of US Diplomacy

While the U.S. champions itself as the beacon of human rights and international law, it turns a blind eye to Armenia’s violations. The Armenian occupation of Azerbaijani territories, which lasted for nearly three decades and displaced hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijanis, has been met with relative silence in Washington. How can the U.S. claim neutrality when it has repeatedly failed to pressure Armenia into respecting international agreements? Washington's attempts to position itself as a mediator in the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia are hollow when its own officials and members of Congress are openly biased. The hearings in Congress are just another example of this failed diplomacy. Hearing was not just an insult to Azerbaijan; it was a mockery of facts. The remarks made by members of Congress displayed an alarming level of ignorance about the region’s history and the complexities of the conflict. How many of these politicians have bothered to learn about the realities on the ground in Garabagh, or even visited Azerbaijan to understand its perspective? If the U.S. seeks to be a neutral mediator in the South Caucasus, its actions suggest otherwise. Washington's reluctance to criticise Armenia’s occupation and its blind eye towards Armenia’s own human rights abuses is indicative of its flawed diplomacy. The U.S. has repeatedly failed to engage constructively in peace negotiations, instead siding with a narrative that serves the interests of the Armenian diaspora in America.

Additionally, Congressman Brad Sherman also voiced his concerns on the X platform, but let us remind Mr. Sherman, that David Lammy’s comments would only bother corrupt politicians in the pocket of the Armenian lobby. Every country in the world recognises Azerbaijan’s sovereignty over Garabagh, including Armenia itself. His opinions on the liberation of Azerbaijan’s lands reflect the international community's consensus, not just that of the UK's Foreign Secretary. Unlike the U.S., which contradicts itself by recognising Azerbaijan's 86.6 thousand sq km territory while defending the so-called 'Artsakh republic's' nonexistent rights, the UK maintains a consistent and clear political position.

It also makes me wonder how easily the contributions of Azerbaijan’s economy to the world are forgotten when unjust accusations arise regarding Armenia.

Azerbaijan’s role has been repeatedly recognised by influential politicians and in forums—not only in the United States but also across Europe. In both the oil and gas sectors, as well as green energy, Azerbaijan plays a key role in ensuring global energy security. Furthermore, Azerbaijan's position as a critical link between the Asian and European continents solidifies its significance on the world stage. However, when it comes to Armenia’s baseless claims, these contributions are conveniently overlooked. Despite this, Azerbaijan has consistently shown its commitment to advancing global energy goals and fostering cooperation, which it will continue to demonstrate at the upcoming COP29 event. This double standard must be acknowledged, as Azerbaijan’s dedication to peace, sustainability, and regional stability should not be diminished by the misguided narratives pushed by the Armenian lobby and their supporters in U.S. Congress.

Ultimately, instead of allowing pro-Armenian groups to dictate its foreign policy, Washington should focus on fostering genuine dialogue between Azerbaijan and Armenia, encouraging peace, and respecting international law. Anything less is a disservice to both nations and a stain on U.S. diplomacy.

