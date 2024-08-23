Azerbaijani banks see significant increase in interest income & deposit rates [ANALYSIS]

23 August 2024 13:37 (UTC+04:00)

In a notable shift, Azerbaijani banks have experienced a robust increase in interest income and related financial metrics for the first seven months of 2024. According to recent data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, banks earned 1 billion 774 million manats from loans issued to customers between January and July this year. This marks a substantial 21.8% increase from the 1 billion 456 million manats earned during the same period in 2023.

