Azerbaijani banks see significant increase in interest income & deposit rates [ANALYSIS]
In a notable shift, Azerbaijani banks have experienced a robust increase in interest income and related financial metrics for the first seven months of 2024. According to recent data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, banks earned 1 billion 774 million manats from loans issued to customers between January and July this year. This marks a substantial 21.8% increase from the 1 billion 456 million manats earned during the same period in 2023.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
1.00₼Select
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
2.00₼
Select
-33%
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
3.84₼
Select
-36%
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
7.10₼
Select
-41%