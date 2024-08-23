Azernews.Az

Friday August 23 2024

Azerbaijani banks see significant increase in interest income & deposit rates [ANALYSIS]

23 August 2024 13:37 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani banks see significant increase in interest income & deposit rates [ANALYSIS]

In a notable shift, Azerbaijani banks have experienced a robust increase in interest income and related financial metrics for the first seven months of 2024. According to recent data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, banks earned 1 billion 774 million manats from loans issued to customers between January and July this year. This marks a substantial 21.8% increase from the 1 billion 456 million manats earned during the same period in 2023.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more