Azerbaijani athletes shine at Paris 2024: Securing 7 medals and notable achievements

11 August 2024 19:17 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

Azerbaijani athletes have concluded their impressive performances at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games, showcasing remarkable talent and determination, Azernews reports.

Out of the 48 athletes representing Azerbaijan, seven secured medals, marking a noteworthy achievement for the nation.

Here is a summary of Azerbaijan’s medal winners:

Gold Medals:

- Judo: Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg)

- Judo: Zelim Kotsoyev (100 kg)

Silver Medals:

- Boxing: Alfonso Dominguez (92 kg)

- Taekwondo: Kashim Magomedov (58 kg)

Bronze Medals:

- Greco-Roman Wrestling: Hasrat Jafarov (67 kg)

- Freestyle Wrestling: Giorgi Meshvildishvili (125 kg)

- Freestyle Wrestling: Magomedkhan Magomedov (97 kg)

Despite the strong performances, several athletes did not secure medals. Here is a list of those who competed but did not make the podium:

Badminton:- Edi Reski Dvichayo (Men's Individual)

- Keisha Fatima Zahra (Women's Individual)

Rhythmic Gymnastics:

- Zohra Agamirova

- Group Actions Team: Laman Alimuradova, Kamila Aliyeva, Yelizaveta Luzan, Gullu Aghalarzade, and Darya Sorokina

Trampoline Gymnastics:

- Seljan Magsudova

Freestyle Wrestling:

- Aliabbas Rzazade (57 kg)

- Haji Aliyev (65 kg)

- Turan Bayramov (74 kg)

- Osman Nurmagomedov (86 kg)

Greco-Roman Wrestling:

- Murad Mammadov (60 kg)

- Sanan Suleymanov (77 kg)

- Rafig Huseynov (87 kg)

- Sabah Shariati (130 kg)

Women's Wrestling:

- Maria Stadnik (50 kg)

Athletics:

- Anna Skidan

- Blacksmithing

Boxing:

- Nijat Huseynov (51 kg)

- Malik Hasanov (63.5 kg)

- Murad Allahverdiyev (80 kg)

- Muhammad Abdullayev (+92 kg)

Shooting:

- Ruslan Lunyov (10 m Air Pistol)

Basketball:

- Women's Team (3x3)

Rowing:

- Diana Dymchenko (2000 m Academic Rowing)

Triathlon:

- Rostislav Pevtsov

Fencing:

- Anna Bashta (Saber)

Archery:

- Yaylagul Ramazanova

Swimming:

- Maryam Sheikhalizadekhangah

- Ramil Valizadeh

Judo:

- Balabey Agayev (60 kg)

- Yashar Najafov (66 kg)

- Zelim Tchkayev (81 kg)

- Eljan Hajiyev (90 kg)

- Ushangi Kokauri (+100 kg)

- Leyla Aliyeva (48 kg)

- Gultac Mammadaliyeva (52 kg)

The final medal of the Games was clinched today by freestyle wrestler Magomedkhan Magomedov (97 kg). In a thrilling match for the bronze medal, Magomedov defeated Ukrainian competitor Murazi Mchedlidze with a dominant score of 10:0, securing Azerbaijan’s third bronze medal.

The Paris 2024 Games have been a showcase of incredible athleticism and sportsmanship. Azerbaijan’s athletes have made their mark with a strong performance, and their achievements have brought pride to the nation.

Since the 2024 Paris Olympics, Azerbaijan has continued to build on its sporting achievements. At the Paris 2024 Games, Azerbaijani athletes secured a total of seven medals, with standout performances in judo, boxing, taekwondo, and wrestling. This success marked a significant milestone for the nation in Olympic history.

In subsequent competitions, Azerbaijani athletes have maintained a strong presence. They have consistently performed well in various international events, including the European and World Championships. The country continues to invest in sports development and training programs, aiming to further enhance its Olympic achievements and inspire future generations of athletes.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz