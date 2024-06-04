Unlocking economic potential: Azerbaijan's production of Euro-5 automobile gasoline

4 June 2024 20:18 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan's Heydar Aliyev Baku Oil Refinery (BOR), managed by the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), is poised to elevate its environmental standards and economic potential with significant upgrades. These developments mark a strategic shift towards eco-friendly fuel production, enhancing Azerbaijan's position in the global energy market.

Transition to Euro-5 Standards

BOR's forthcoming production of Euro-5 gasoline, following its successful adoption of Euro-5 diesel fuel in May 2023, signals a decisive move towards sustainable energy practices. This transition aligns with global efforts to reduce emissions and combat climate change, positioning Azerbaijan as a responsible player in the energy sector.

Modernization Efforts

Recent investments in BOR's infrastructure, including the commissioning of an isomerization unit and an MTBE unit, underscore SOCAR's commitment to modernization. These upgrades are pivotal in enabling the refinery to produce cleaner fuels, meeting stringent environmental regulations while catering to evolving consumer preferences for eco-friendly products.

Historical Significance and Production Capacity

With a rich history spanning seven decades and processing approximately 370 million tons of oil, BOR stands as a cornerstone of Azerbaijan's energy industry. In 2023 alone, the refinery processed 6.3 million tons of crude oil, highlighting its significance in the country's economic landscape.

Future Outlook

BOR's ongoing modernization and reconstruction project, aimed at increasing processing capacity to 6.5 million tons per year, hold immense promise for Azerbaijan's economic growth. Upon completion by 2027, the refinery will be equipped to process crude oil from the entire Caspian region, bolstering Azerbaijan's energy independence and regional influence.

Economic Impact

The modernization of BOR is expected to have far-reaching economic implications, driving job creation, technology transfer, and export revenues. With projected annual outputs including 2 million tons of gasoline, 2.9 million tons of diesel fuel, 1 million tons of jet fuel, and 390,000 tons of petrochemical products, the refinery's enhanced capacity will further solidify Azerbaijan's position as a key player in the global energy market.

The Heydar Aliyev Baku Oil Refinery's transition to Euro-5 standards and ongoing modernization efforts underscore Azerbaijan's commitment to sustainability and economic prosperity. By prioritizing environmental responsibility and enhancing production capabilities, BOR is poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of Azerbaijan's energy sector and contributing to global efforts towards a greener, more sustainable future.

---

