What promises trio conference in Brussels to Yerevan?

Reading the agenda of the EU-USA-Armenian conference that will take place in Brussels on April 5, one can easily determine the hypocritical policy of the West toward Azerbaijan. It is worth noting that it is not the first double standard that Azerbaijan has encountered.

As is known, the US Parliament adopted the 907 Amendment which bans any kind of direct United States aid to the Azerbaijani government. It should be noted that this ban made Azerbaijan the only post-Soviet state not to receive direct aid from the United States government to facilitate economic and political stability. Moreover, when the Amendment was adopted Azerbaijan was subjected to Armenian aggression, and Armenia invaded 20 percent of Azerbaijan's territories. As a result of this aggression, over one million Azerbaijani citizens of different origins converted to refugees and IDPs. Instead of punishing the aggressor, the West which was bribed by the Armenian lobby punished Azerbaijan.

However, it is known that later the same USA needed Azerbaijani assistance in Afghanistan and tried its best to normalize relations with Baku.

The double standards against Azerbaijan are not limited to only the USA. Other Western countries, such as France, Germany, and so on, and even Russia and Iran, stood with the aggressor. France and Germany did their best to hinder Azerbaijan from getting proper arms. For example, when Turkiye tried to sell Firtina howitzer or other weapons to Azerbaijan, France and Germany did not allow it because the engine of the said weapons were produced by them.

However, their heinous plan did not work. Through brilliant foreign policy and political maneuvers, Azerbaijan was able to a strong army that liberated its invaded lands and restored its territorial integrity.

As for Russia and Iran, thanks to these countries, the lifespan of Armenia was prolonged. However, history demonstrated that a subject with poor character and strength cannot live long. Today, the same Armenia tries its best to push Russia, its savior, out of the South Caucasus. It is the same Armenia which tries to bring the arch enemies of Iran, the Muslim and Shiit country.

In other words, Armenia "thanked" its saviors, I mean Iran and Russia, as it needed. Armenian gratitude reached such an extent that today Russian media compare Armenia with a suitcase without a handle.

Currently, Armenia found new saviors, more precisely the West. The USA and the EU try to perform the role of savior of Armenia by replacing Russia and Iran. However, the behavior of the West looks like a farce. It seems that they got a good lesson from the Armenian gratitude for its previous saviors and they are aware of Azerbaijan’s political, economical and military weight in the region, and try not to burn all bridges with Azerbaijan.

On the one hand, the leaders of the abovementioned countries make phone calls to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to comfort Azerbaijan, on the other hand, Western media outlets speak about so-called possible Azerbaijani aggression against Armenia.

Antony Blinken, the United States Secretary of State and then Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission had phone calls with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in a raw and tried to explain the situation that is of concern already in the South Caucasus. The behavior of the Western Leaders once again underlines the power of Azerbaijan and the head of state.

It doesn't matter to Azerbaijan who is the savior or patron of Armenia. Azerbaijan got what belonged it in accordance with the international law. We know that the act of the West is to create a second front against Russia in the South Caucasus. Unfortunately, Armenia once again allows the third force to use it as a tool.

