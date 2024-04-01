1 April 2024 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

The Armenian media, which has become professional in preparing lies and disinformation, and the diaspora organizations that finance it thanks to certain resources, are experts in presenting criminals to the public as heroes and legends. Armenian vandalism, which first usurped Azerbaijani culture and distorted some historical monuments during the 30-year occupation period, and destroyed others, today talks about the "restoration" of historical monuments and religious buildings in liberated Garabagh and other Azerbaijani territories freed from occupation.

We wonder what the mentioned restoration works are about?

It is a very ridiculous fact that a group of Armenian revanchists and separatist elements who still are trying to forcefully keep the so-called "artsakh" topic on the agenda, claim that Ruben Vardanyan, who defended separatism in Garabagh and was imprisoned in Baku, is supposedly a "protector" of historical monuments in Azerbaijan's Garabagh. The fact that a Russian businessman suddenly parachuted into Garabagh and became a "guardian" of historical monuments can be considered one of the next Armenian fictions.

Vardanyan, who appeared in Garabagh in 2020 after Azerbaijan's glorious victory in the Patriotic War, makes an instant transfer from the world of business to the realm of politics. His half blooming in politics was similar to the episodic roles organized in theater scenes. Rubik could not survive on the political scene for a long time. In 2022, Vardanyan, who was found guilty of arms trafficking against Ukraine and blacklisted by the US State Department, had to renounce his Russian citizenship, and his next mission was to continue his separatist activities in Garabagh under the umbrella of the Russian peacekeeping units. Vardanyan, who has millions of wealth, but failed in politics, for some reason, soon faced the wrath of Yerevan.

This was due to his mistakenly targeting the Pashinyan government and his desire to gain influence in Yerevan by making certain maneuvers. However, Pashinyan's administration understands the intentions of the businessman, who was wedged into Garabagh by order of Moscow, and paralyzes his career in the very short period of time.

Today, the Armenian diaspora, unable to accept his deserved punishment, tries to present the former separatist leader not as a hero, but rather as a guardian of history and monuments. It seems that the Armenian propanda machine has left Vardanya's unsuccessful heroic story incomplete, and is now trying to justify him as a new hero in front of the world community. This cannot be considered a solution for the ex-separatist leader's release from Baku prison.

(Photo: Yukhari Govhar Agha Mosque with half-destroyed minarets in Shusha during Armenian occupation, Azerbaijan. 17 June 2014. Marcin Konsek / Wikimedia Commons)

As for the fake information spread about him, it is said that Rubik once had a "tremendous role" on the "restoration" of the Lower and Upper Govharaga mosques in Shusha. When Shusha was liberated from the Armenian occupation in November 2020, the minarets of both Ashaghi and Yukhari Govhar Agha Mosques, built by the architect Karbalayi Safikhan and opened in 1875 - 1885, was not only in a dilapidated condition, but also in a deplorable condition from the interior point of view. This means that the mosque was completely unused during the occupation, and the destruction of the mosque from time to time and erasing it from history was part of the plan of the Armenian occupiers.

If those who try to present Vardanyan as a philanthropist convey these lies to the public as true, then why didn't Vardanyan help in the restoration of mosques belonging to Azerbaijan in Yerevan?

In addition, naming the mosque built by Panahali Khan's son Ibrahim Khalil Khan in the name of the Persian authorities is an open slander against the history of Azerbaijan. Shusha is a cultural city built by the most powerful and prominent historical figures of Azerbaijan. As for the separatist elements like Ruben Vardanyan, who are stuck between the trap of business and politics, Shusha and the historical monuments on it cannot be affiliated the initial letter of their names.

