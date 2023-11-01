Chanceless candidate running for US president admits Azerbaijan's strength by scapegoating it

1 November 2023 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

Reading and watching the interviews of Vivek Ramaswamy through different media outlets, one could think that he has been allowed to be a candidate for the US president out of the blue. He has been specially selected to instill his shallow ideas in the population with poor education and less perception of democratic values. Listening to him, anyone would consider democracy a contagious disease and him as a side-effect of this illness, whose way of thinking immediately puts the audience off from hearing him. His candidacy is not an insult only for the democratic values, but also for the USA itself because America and its economy are based on predictability. As is known, not changing rules is the main concept of democracy and economy. Everybody, especially big investors, wants to evaluate their savings and nobody wants to face surprises. However, Vivek changes his mind over and over during interviews and it is not difficult to predict how many times the rules of the game could be changed, God forbid, if he is elected president. Surely, if things go wrong and he is elected as a president by chance, no doubt the world will face a big global economic crisis.

His moral understanding is so low that he puts no difference between right and wrong. Looks like he must be the only politician in the world to say money is more important than the life of a human being, and shamelessly declare that he is ready to bargain human lives with money.

As for his knowledge of geopolitics, I dare say that he does not know the political map of the world, let alone more complex issues such as geopolitics. Besides, he is the only person who does not respect either his electors or the journalists taking interviews from him. Otherwise, before the interviews, he would look through the issues he is going to speak about. The topics he talks about are so baseless that even kids in kindergarten know by heart. Take a Garabagh issue. In his interview with Michael Doran, he was grilled when he declared that Azerbaijan occupied Armenian territories. It was unveiled that he was not aware that all the world, including Armenia, recognizes Garabagh as Azerbaijani territories, let alone the USA.

However, despite the above-mentioned saying, Azerbaijanis love this presidential candidate more than any other US presidential candidate ever. No doubt, he will not be elected. In any case, I do believe common sense of American electors. Electing him means electing a suicide bomber and I do not think that Americans will do it.

As for the love of Azerbaijanis for Vivek Ramaswamy, they love him due to the fact that he confirmed Azerbaijan being very strong, in other words, a game changer. Put simply, it is well known that the US presidential candidates use "scapegoats" such as China, the EU, Russia, etc. in their pre-election campaigns. It goes without saying that these countries are somehow the equilibrium of the USA, so to speak, countries that can balance the USA in international "contests". Therefore the candidates make populist speeches about the above-said countries and call the American people to struggle with them. Vivek is the first presidential candidate who chose none of the above countries as a target to blame but Azerbaijan. Willingly or unwillingly, he confirmed the strength of Azerbaijan and pushed other countries to confirm it as well. So, his blunt lies do not bother Azerbaijanis, but make them happy to realize that the strength of Azerbaijan has disturbed such anti-Azerbaijani corrupt politicians like Ramaswamy across the ocean.

---

Qabil Ashirov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @g_Ashirov

