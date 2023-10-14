Vardanyan Jr. misses his dad as he's indicted behind bar

14 October 2023 20:30 (UTC+04:00)

By Zulfugar Ibragimov, Day.az

Armenians are sure that if you repeat the same thing five hundred times, then any fantasy will begin to turn into reality. If you call something the way they want, then in the end this object itself will be called in accordance with the Armenian wishes.

For example, they really want the war criminals currently under investigation in Baku to be called prisoners, martyrs of the faith, political prisoners, or something else, but not criminals. The son of Ruben Vardanyan, in an interview with Armenian journalists, said the word “prisoners” many times, although it is completely inapplicable to neither his dad, nor Arayik, nor Bako, nor anyone else. Prisoners are military personnel who were captured on the battlefield during a war. In what battle did Rubik 'Jan' participate, who was detained at a border checkpoint while trying, disguised as a shabby car, to escape from the country against which he was committing crimes? Bako Sahakyan, Arayik Harutyunyan, and Arkady Ghukasyan are also just prisoners and nothing else. These figures were dug out of the hole in which they were hiding in the hope of a miracle.

Is Daddy bored? Rubik Vardanyan has been in Khankendi since September last year, that is, a whole year before his arrest, and now he’s suddenly bored. Well, how touching, it brings me to tears.

Seriously, David Rubenovich should have been worried about his dad when he decided to get involved in dirty games against another country. What plans did the Vardanyans make at the family council back then? Dad decided to renounce his Russian citizenship, the country that put him on his feet and made him rich and famous. He did not do this as a sign of protest against the war in Ukraine, as they are now trying to imagine. Nonsense. Rubik got involved in political games against Azerbaijan and even against Armenia and understood perfectly well what he was doing. Of course, he could not expect that everything would end for him in such a way that he would end up behind bars. He was sure that it would not come to that, and if it did, he would be taken out of Garabagh on a special flight of the Russian Ministry of Defense. But they didn’t take it out. And moreover, in Moscow, they made it clear that he had renounced his citizenship and now let him sort it out on his own.

Do you see, Dodik jan, how it all ended for Dad? It was in vain that Dad boasted so much about financing the Garabagh terrorists, in vain he told how much he did to support the regime before the 44-day war. And he should especially regret what he did on the territory of Azerbaijan in the last year. David jan, when you talk to Dad, be sure to ask him why the hell he made all these statements. Why did he threaten Baku with terror? Why did he stir up trouble among the residents of Garabagh, when after the 44-day war the shoots of mutual understanding between the two peoples had already begun to appear? Even Arayik and close circle fell silent, but Rubik arrived and everything ended naturally for the separatists on September 20. Your daddy deprived his fellow tribesmen of the future - they are now sitting on the streets in Yerevan, demanding affection and pity.

