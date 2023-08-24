Azerbaijan-Uzbek relations reaches peak of its power

24 August 2023 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

On August 22, the working visit of the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Azerbaijan with his spouse Ziroatkhon Mirziyoyeva was marked by important and significant events. Azerbaijan's relations with Turkic-speaking countries have deep historical roots. It is precisely the relations with Uzbekistan that continue closely both in the post-Soviet period and since the period of independence.

It should be noted that during President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's visit to Azerbaijan, many outstanding issues were discussed and important documents were signed between the two countries. Before signing the document, a one-on-one and an expanded meetings were held between the two heads of state with the participation of the delegations. First of all, President Ilham Aliyev, who thanked the President of Uzbekistan for accepting his invitation and visiting Azerbaijan, also emphasized the main reasons for the comprehensive and deep relations between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan. President Aliyev also spoke about the development of cooperation prospects between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

“Of course, serious groundwork has already been created for bilateral cooperation in many areas. This includes our individual contacts, regular meetings in Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan and other places, as well as close interaction between representatives of state bodies. They are also working hard, and I think they take a good example from the presidents. They also know that, as we discussed, we will monitor progress of the implementation of all decisions, and we are doing it successfully,” the President said while addressing the expanded meeting.

Besides, during the meeting, the ministers of foreign affairs, the chairmen of the joint intergovernmental commission on cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Uzbekistan, ministers of energy, transport and agriculture presented reports on the progress made in their respective fields.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev gave additional tasks as delegations had broad discussion on cooperation between the two states in political, economic, trade, industry, automobile production, metallurgy, pharmaceuticals, and transportation and so on. In particular, the sides expressed their satisfaction with the increase of direct flights between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan. It was noted that 15 flights were carried out every week.

Moreover, issues of successful cooperation within international organizations were also discussed. The sides emphasized that the decision to pass chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement on to Uzbekistan was made in Baku.

Later, both heads of state, who made a statement to the press, emphasized that they are very satisfied with the documents signed between the parties and its future contributions. Speaking at the meeting, President Ilham Aliyev also spoke about the efficiency of all meetings between the parties: "We have discussed a wide range of issues during our negotiations today. I can say one thing: our communication today took more than three hours. Both in our one-on-one meeting and during the meeting with the participation of members of delegations, all these successes in strengthening our interaction were analyzed in detail and ways of developing the future of our relations in all areas were discussed and determined – from joint activities on international platforms, our interaction within the framework of international organizations up to issues of energy, transport, economic interaction, the humanitarian sphere. In other words, within the framework of our meetings and negotiations, we have essentially determined the future development of our relations. The results that have already been achieved show that we are on the right track."

It should be noted that at this meeting between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, a total of 20 documents were signed on cooperation activities in various fields, including economic, cultural and political issues. These agreement documents, which cover almost all fields, also indicate the future of healthier and stronger relations between the two states.

As part of his visit, the President of Uzbekistan also visited Fuzuli district, which was recently handed over to its residents. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and his spouse Ziroatkhon Mirziyoyeva have met with the newly resettled residents of the MIDA residential complex in Fuzuli.

Meeting with the residents, the President of Uzbekistan called his visit to Fuzuli as one of his dreams. He expressed his satisfaction with the established conditions and expressed his deep gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for these great works.

“A visit to Garabagh and Fuzuli with my dear friend and brother Ilham Aliyev was one of my most cherished dreams. This Victory has placed difficult tasks on my brother's shoulders. But these tasks are the result of all his efforts to restore justice and truth, of the victory that my brother has won in Karabakh. This Victory could only have been won by such a wise President, by the great son of his Motherland who loves his people. We are proud to have such a President and brother,” the Uzbek President said.

It should be noted that within the framework of the visit to Fuzuli, the heads of both states and their spouses participated in the opening of the newly built secondary school No. 1 named after Mirzo Ulugbek in Fuzuli.

Noting that the school built in Fuzuli as a gift from President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev on behalf of the Uzbek people had the capacity to accommodate 960 students. Construction started last year and was completed with high quality. The school building constructed on an area of 3 hectares has two floors and a basement. The school has 40 classrooms, six laboratories, two computer classes, five functional study rooms, a 500-seat assembly hall, a gym, a 320-seat cafeteria, and a library. A football pitch, places for recreation and events, running tracks, chat rooms, a checkpoint, a boiler room, water tanks, and a transformer substation have been built in the courtyard of the school. Construction has been carried out with high quality.

The construction of this school, which confirms the words of President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev that “Azerbaijan is a close friend and a reliable strategic partner that has stood the test of time” indicates the high level of relations between the two brotherly countries. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev also evaluated the initiative to build a big school in the Fuzuli district by Uzbekistan as another step of solidarity, friendship and brotherhood between the two countries.

