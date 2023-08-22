S.Azerbaijani expert speaks of Iran's secret connection with Gafan airport

22 August 2023 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

The concept of the conflict in the South Caucasus does not end only with Armenia. There are also certain parties that play the role of a catalyst in this conflict, one of which is Iran. The Persian or Mullah regime, which imposed itself as a Muslim state on Azerbaijan and other Islamic countries for centuries, has always been known for its cunning policy. It is no coincidence that Iran, which called Armenia an infidel, which occupied the territories of Azerbaijan since the 90s, became its closest ally, first in the background, and then overtly.

Iran-Armenia "sisterhood" began to be more tangible after the Second Garabagh war. Azerbaijan's restoration of territorial integrity and the subsequent change in geostrategic positions, especially regarding Zangazur, began to be much of Iran's consternation.

A few days ago, Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan's announcement about the opening of the airport located in the Gafan area, only 105m from the border of Azerbaijan, was revealed as a joint plan of Iran and Armenia. Unable to put pressure on Azerbaijan directly, Iran is currently trying to do so through Armenia.

Ata Shahit, a political analyst of the South Azerbaijan based Tabriz Research Institute - a think tank, who spoke in more detail about the issue, noted in his comment to AZERNEWS that Iran has always supported Armenia closely in any "projects" to the detriment of Azerbaijan. Since Iran has a positive attitude towards political projects that will strengthen Armenia mainly in transit issues, it is precisely the opening of the Gafan airport that it considers favorable from the point of view.

A. Shahit also linked Iran's obstruction to the opening of the Zangazur Corridor with an ideological approach on the one hand, and a pragmatic approach on the other, i.e. regional interests of the regime in Tehran.

"Iran opposes the Zangazur Corridor project, especially considering the regional geopolitical change as against its interests. Because the opening of the Zangazur Corridor for Iran means the opening of Azerbaijan and Turkiye to Central Asia and the increase of the power of both states. In addition, Iran believes that the opening of the Zangazur Corridor will reduce the dependence of Turkiye and Azerbaijan on it, and it will become the most important segment through the corridor between the West and the East," the expert said.

As another factor, Ata Shahit emphasized the strengthening of Azerbaijan after the Patriotic War and its continuous and stable cooperation with Turkiye, as well as the collapse of its current political goals as a result of the suppression of Iran from the South Caucasus region. For this reason, Iran definitely does not want the opening of the corridor.

Further, the expert noted that Armenian-Iranian relations are considered traditional allies in the context of general politics.

"After 1991, we saw this more clearly in the Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict. Iran-Armenia friendship has been established strategically for a long time and is still ongoing," the expert added.

In conclusion, Ata Shahit spoke about other important alternative routes for Armenia and Iran aganist the Zangazur corridor.

"According to the Iranian media, the North-South transit corridor, which starts from the Indian Ocean and connects to the Iranian port of Chabahar, and from there to the Central Asian port, and also passes through Armenia, is considered an alternative route of Iran, which opposes the Zangezur Corridor project. In this regard, Iran wants to launch this transit route against the countries of Turkiye and Azerbaijan, which will become stronger thanks to the opening of the Zangazur corridor. Undoubtedly, Iran will fully support Armenia in this area as well, without sparing anything it can,"A. Shahit noted.

