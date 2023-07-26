Separatists' clock is ticking: Aghdam-Askeran road remains last option

26 July 2023 17:30 (UTC+04:00)

Armenia, in its traditional way, sets aside all possible means and embarks on impossible paths. But they forget one thing, that time is passing against them.

As a result of continuous provocations by Armenia, many secrets plans of the separatist forces were revealed with the construction of the state border checkpoint on the Lachin road. It turned out that according to the claims of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Yerevan's absence of involvement in all illegal act of the separatists is just a lie. One of the other lies was the attempts of the separatists to establish illegal military posts on the territory of Azerbaijan through carrying ammunitions from the Armenian territory.

Today, the separatist forces trying to do illegal things on the territory of Azerbaijan, hiding behind the Russian peacekeeping soldiers, make stupid and worthless statements on behalf of the Armenian minorities there under the pretext of the border checkpoint on the Lachin road. Puppet ministers and officials of an unrecognized and so-called state make inappropriate statements and even shamelessly make peaceful people rise up.

However, the Armenian minorities living in Karabakh supported the proposal to use the Aghdam road as an alternative to the Lachin road. In addition, the President of the Council of the European Union Charles Michel personally supported the proposal of Azerbaijan to use the Aghdam road for the supply of food and humanitarian aid to the Armenian minorities living in Karabakh.

The other day, some footage were spread about artificially closing the road of Aghdam-Askaran road with concrete blocks. The separatist leaders, standing in the background of the event, once again demonstrated their shamelessness and pushed the kids and teenagers onto the roads. This was the last resort of the Armenian separatists. Because the end of the road is clear - Araik Harutyunyan, Ruben Vardanyan and others like him know that one day they will answer for their illegal actions behind the bar of the court.

Thus, the refusal of Armenians to use this road is a political speculation and an indication of a racist approach. The quality of food products to be imported from Azerbaijan is not inferior to the quality of products coming from the territory of Armenia. On the contrary, it is quite high-quality and reliable. So, Armenians have no sound argument to make an excuse.

If we look at it from another logical approach, it can be said that it is logistically more profitable to supply food to the Armenian minorities living in Karabakh via the Aghdam road. Because if we approach it mathematically, the distance from the Lachin border checkpoint to Khankendi is more than 50 km. Moreover, considering the landscape of the road that goes through many terrains, time loss and fuel costs, it turns out to be quite expensive here. Aghdam road is shorter, that is, only 25 km, and besides the landscape of roads makes transportation cheaper, comfortable and faster.

In addition, Armenia should seriously consider that food products sent from its territory enter the territory of another country. At this time, the question arises, why should the goods paid for VAT in Armenia be brought to the territory of Azerbaijan under the name of humanitarian aid, and why should Armenia profit from this?

The other side of the issue is related to the senseless stubbornness of the separatists, which causes the ordinary people to suffer. For example, if the separatist forces stop their illegal activities in Karabakh, the standard of living in Khankendi will undoubtedly be higher than it is. Imagine, either a small community turns into a tool in the hands of a group of political players, or to live as normal citizens in the sovereign territory of a developed state of the Caucasus – so let them think, which one is better? Of course, this question refers to a society with an intelligent rational mind and a reasonable way of thinking. Indeed, time waits for nobody. With each passing day, the separatist forces are moving towards a time when they will one day disappear completely. But is it worth regretting when that time comes?

