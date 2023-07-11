Pashinyan procrastinates by urging old dusty maps as excuse

11 July 2023 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

Rena Murshud

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan persistently says that he will reach an agreement on the peace treaty with Azerbaijan and on the issue of delimitation and demarcation of the borders based on the map of 1975. However, there is no accurate information about the mentioned map itself or what areas are included in it.

It should be noted that from the time of the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia to the date of the collapse of the Soviet Union, a map was drawn up several times, including delimitation and demarcation of the borders. Over the last 20-30 years, the territorial conflict between the two states after the demise of the USSR made it necessary to bring back those maps from the dusty archives onto table. Rather, the Armenian authorities, using all pretexts, have now started citing those maps as a basis.

It is necessary to remind one main issue that whether it is a map made in France in 1918 showing the entire present-day Armenia as the territory of Azerbaijan, or whether it is the map of 1975 claimed by Pashinyan, in any case, Karabakh, which Armenians considered their land during the Soviet period, was within the territory of Azerbaijan. In 2020, after the liberation of the occupied lands in the Patriotic War, by the order of President Ilham Aliyev, the Soviet-era status quo over Karabakh was abolished.

Despite this, Armenia does not accept this reality, and continues to brazenly call the lands of Azerbaijan "Nagorno-Karabakh".

As mentioned above, in the meetings held after the war, Pashinyan repeatedly made statements about the recognition of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity. Nevertheless, this statement of the prime minister was refuted and published in various comments in many Armenian media. Today, as a result of the behavior and policy of not only the Armenians, but also the Armenian authorities according to double standards, the peace process has been purposefully prolonged.

According to Azerbaijani diplomat Eldar Namazov, who recently interviewed Georgian journalist Gela Vasadze, the 1975 map that Pashinyan referred to for the signing of the peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as for the demarcation and delimitation of the borders of the two countries, is not considered the final map. There were maps drawn in 74, 76, 77, which were almost similar. But when it is determined by law, the delimitation issue should not be based on the 1975 map, but based on cartography and geodesy.

"Delimitation is a long issue. The map drawn up in 1975 applies only a part of the general border between Azerbaijan and Armenia. The other part should be compiled according to the maps published in other years."

Political analyst Zardusht Alizade said these words in his comment to Azernews in support of Eldar Namazov's words. According to him, it is necessary to produce agreed maps for certain areas, stations and projects every year. This is done in parts for 10-15 years. It is impossible to carry out delimitation works on that map. After each part is agreed, it is documented on a defined map. And a single map defining the 1000 km Azerbaijan-Armenia territory does not exist at all.

According to Alizade, Pashinyan's policy according to such double standards is procrastination.

"Armenia is resorting to this way because it does not want the signing of the peace agreement. Currently, due to the balance of forces, the Azerbaijani side is strong and demands its rights. Armenia does not want concede either. Pashinyan is playing with time because he cannot afford to give what Azerbaijan wants, so that maybe the situation may change in the future. Armenians live with empty dreams that suddenly Azerbaijan will weaken and the countries close to it, including itself, will become stronger. With this thought, the unfortunate people put themselves in such a ridiculous situation."

Being Azernews, we also learned the opinions of Georgian journalist Gela Vasadze on the issue in question. According to him, any negotiations regarding border delimitation and demarcation are conducted on the basis of some documents.

"Of course, this process is continued only on the basis of documentation. But the essence of the bilateral negotiations is determined on the basis of consensus between the parties (both Azerbaijan and Armenia), and for this, a new border passing through a specific space should be created," Vasadze stressed.

The journalist, while expressing his opinion about the recognition of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan by the Armenian government, also touched on another point.

"Armenia insists that territories with current Russian peacekeepers should not be included in Azerbaijan's sovereign territory. Because Armenia thinks that the Armenians living in Karabakh today cannot live together with the population of Azerbaijan according to the laws of Azerbaijan. It is clear that Azerbaijan does not agree to this," the Georgian journalist said.

According to Gela Vasadze, Armenia's efforts are just to win time. However, as Azerbaijan takes a position based on its internal and external views, there will be hopes for a change in the political and general situation in the world.

Also, it will be possible for Azerbaijan to restore full sovereignty over its territory, including the entire territory of Karabakh, of which its part temporarily is under peacekeeping control.

Rena Murshud is AzerNews' staff journalist

