Ruben Vardanyan helped Anatoly Chubais launder money - Scandalous Wiretaps

10 July 2023 17:30 (UTC+04:00)

The telegram channel " Bakinskiy Burila " posted a publication about how the Russian billionaire of Armenian origin Ruben Vardanyan helped the former high-ranking Russian official Anatoly Chubais to launder money. Here is the text of the publication: The Russian media published a recording of a wiretap of one of Anatoly Chubais' conversations with Ilya Suchkov, an entrepreneur who helped build Chubais's palace in the Moscow district. In this conversation, Chubais informs Suchkov that he instructed Ruben Vardanyan to develop and run a money laundering scheme through the sale of a mansion in Peredelkino near Moscow.

The main task set by Chubais to Vardanyan was to carry out "bewitching diplomacy" by Ruben to modernize the scheme in order to reduce taxes. The $35-36 million mansion was to be sold to Chubais' associates, Boris Mints and his son, for $7-8 million through a Swiss shell company also owned by Chubais. The company then went bankrupt and voila.

But in the process of negotiations, something went wrong, and Ruben Vardanyan had to be involved. Here is a piece of the transcript of the talks between Chubais and Suchkov:

Ilya Suchkov: I did not expect this when we negotiate in the presence of you, but Dima (Dmitry Mints) says no to me. That is, I'm sorry, but we do it this way and nothing else

Anatoly Chubais: let's do this, then, as I understand the picture now. We have changes in the "scheme" from Dima, which are not accepted by you. So it is necessary to set the task of developing a "scheme" not before Dima, but before Ruben (Ruben Vardanyan). Reuben comes back next week, I tell him that you have a proposal for your "scheme". Then he meets with you, listens to you, maybe he won’t accept it, he will give you some third, fourth.

Ilya Suchkov: Anatoly Borisovich is, in fact, not my "scheme", this is a "scheme" that was agreed with Ruben Karlenovich and Dmitry Borisovich.

Anatoly Chubais: For me, Ruben is responsible for the entire "scheme" all the same.

...

Anatoly Chubais: Of course, I also don't want to pay a triple tax out of nothing. I set a task for Ruben, on Tuesday-Wednesday he arrives, I meet with him so that he gets you also involved in the topic and set the task for him (Ruben Vardanyan) to carry out such "charming diplomacy".

Here is such an Armenian "businessman" and "innovator". Mintz, mentioned in the conversation, by the way, like Vardanyan, got rich on murky schemes with the money of Russian pensioners. They have a lot in common.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz