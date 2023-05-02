Armenia comes to terms with the truth: next step is reintegration

2 May 2023 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

And this this is the end...Armenians coming from Armenia to Karabakh and vice versa can pass through the border crossing point installed by Azerbaijan on April 23 very comfortably and in a kind manner as one person. If all this was going to happen, what was the reason for so much noise then?

As the saying goes, it's a little difficult at first, but you'll get used to it. Armenia also began to understand this and saw that this is the fate they will have to accept. After that, it remains for Armenians in Karabakh to make a wiser choice and understand who is stronger.

Who do Karabakh Armenians trust the most?

Today's fast-moving processes teach a great lesson to the Armenians who became captives of the separatists in Karabakh. When Azerbaijan proposed negotiations with the Armenian community about two months ago, a different atmosphere prevailed in Khankendi. Many satiated their hungry bellies with the tales of such fools as Vardanyan and Araik. But when the peaceful eco-activists of Azerbaijan became predominant on the road of Lachin, one of their heroes disappears wrapping in carpet or in a dress of a pregnant woman. It means that the Armenians did not choose their heroes correctly.

Another example can be attributed to those who think deeply about it. For example, if we make a simple comparison between 30 years ago and today, we can see in whose hands the poor Armenian society became just a tool against Azerbaijan. After all, you knew whose territory you are in..?

Currently, it is observed that the Armenian population of Karabakh does not listen to the anti-Azerbaijani propaganda of the Armenian authorities, separatists and their patrons.

For example, for almost 30 years, as well as after the Patriotic War, which ended with the victory of Azerbaijan in 2020, there was propaganda that the subjugation of the Karabakh Armenians to Baku would lead to their destruction. But for the last two and a half years, the Karabakh Armenians have observed the opposite of this propaganda. They witnessed how the Azerbaijani military behaved politely towards the Armenians, who got lost and entered the territories controlled by Azerbaijan.

The power of the President's words - Araik's blind error

"The separatists should also understand that they have two options: either they will live under the Azerbaijani flag or they will leave. We have chased Serzhik Sargsyan, Robert Kocharian and Seyran Ohanyan, the main figures of the separatists, out of Karabakh like dogs and brought them to their knees. They came to Karabakh during the Second Karabakh War supposedly to fight against us. All three ran away from our lands like rabbits. None of them can poke their nose into Khankendi or any other place now.

The separatists, who are currently inventing some fictitious names for themselves – one calls himself a president, another calls himself a minister, another one calls himself a speaker of some parliament – this group of clowns must finally understand that they cannot play with our patience. We have tried to explain to them many times in different ways that they will either follow our word or they will be rejected from there and leave the Armenians there, who have actually become their hostages and captives, in peace."

This statement made by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in the recent interview during his work visit to Salyan are now fully reflected. Indeed, there is no place for separatists in Karabakh. Sometimes an interesting question arises: If Araik wants to go somewhere from Khankendi, which citizenship passport will he use? It means that it's time for Araik and separatists around him to deeply think about it rather than staging a protest against the checkpoint in Khankendi.

And as for those who support the separatists from outside, they should clearly understand that Karabakh is an internal issue of Azerbaijan and she does not make decisions in its sovereign territories by the dictates of any foreign forces. It is known that those foreign forces are not interested in the restoration of peace and stability in the region, and they use the opportunity to try to keep a group of people in Karabakh under the influence of fear. But even if they do, the truth will speak for itself. As the president said, either they will live under the flag of Azerbaijan, or they will leave these lands once and for all.

Currently for Azerbaijan the reintegration process is one of the priorities, and it is at the next stage. Both the domestic and foreign policy, as well as the reliable and secure checkpoint established at the border, can be considered the motherboard of all these processes. These thoughts have been said before that there can be no talk of reintegration and a healthy environment where there is no trust and security. Azerbaijan will achieve this thanks to its political will and military power. There is no doubt that the realities of reintegration into Karabakh are not far away.

---

Elnur Enveroglu is AzerNews’ deputy editor-in-chief, follow him on @ElnurMammadli1

