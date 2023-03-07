Recep Tayyip Erdogan reaps the fruit of his successful foreign (qabil)

7 March 2023 18:39 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reaps the fruit of his successful foreign policies in hard times.

Erdogan’s government played a great role in the development of the Turkish economy which ranks in the top 20 in the world. However, the coup attempt organized by the FETO terror group in 2016 cost dearly to the Economy of Turkiye. Following the failed post-coup, the global pandemic and price hike on oil and gas further deteriorated Turkish economy. Turkish currency lira has devaluated 6 times in the last 6 years and the slump of the lira caused inflation, which in turn raised criticism against Erdogan’s government.

In addition to these, an earthquake hit Turkiye where over 45,000 people were killed and more than 105,000 buildings damaged. According to the World Bank, reconstruction and recovery costs may exceed $68 billion.

Of course, all of these happenings could make it difficult for Erdogan to win the election which will be held in a few months.

It is significant to note that, Turkiye used swaps and deposits to cope with economic problems even before the earthquake and Saudi Arabia is not the first country. However, the deposit agreement with Saudi Arabiya will give some relaxation for Erdogan to concentrate on the election.

Before Saudi Arabia Turkiye had inked swap or deposit agreements with China for $6bn, $15 billion with Qatar, $5 billion with the United Arab Emirates, and $2 billion with South Korea for a total of $28 billion.

Besides, SOFAZ placed a 6-month deposit with a total value of 1 billion euros with the Turkish Central Bank. According to the local media, Azerbaijan re-extended the time of deposit.

Saudi Arabia's report of depositing $5bn into the Turkish central bank through the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) intended to gave a gimps of hope for the revival of the Turkish economy.

According to the SFD, Saudi Tourism Minister and Faund’s Chairman Ahmed Al-Khateeb signed the agreement with the Governor of Turkish Central Bank Sahap Kavcioglu, and the deposit was made on instructions of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Despite there was no any evidence from both Saudi and Turkish officials about how the cash would be used, we strongly believe that the deposit surely will pave a way for either stabilization or in the best-case scenario to boost the long-weakening Turkish Lira against US dollar.

Besides that, by signing this agreement the Saudi Kingdom demonstrated its confidence in the Turkish economy, which in turn it will contribute to directing foreign investment to the Turkish economy.

The deposit also heralds the restoration of relations between Saudi Arabia and Turkiye, which deteriorated after the assassination of Saudi journalist Jamal Ahmad Khashoggi in 2018 and Turkish yearlong support to Qatar.

Given that Turkiye will hold a presidential election in a few months, and the depreciation of the lira against the US dollars has led to a rise in inflation, which in turn has increased criticism against Erdogan's government, the signing of the deposit agreement suggests that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is interested in Erdogan staying in power.

---

