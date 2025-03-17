MoD: Azerbaijani positions come under Armenian fire

17 March 2025 15:17 (UTC+04:00)

The positions of the Azerbaijani Army were intermittently fired upon by units of the Armenian armed forces on March 17, Azernews reports via the Ministry of Defense (MoD) of Azerbaijan.

According to the statement, from 01:25 to 12:55, Azerbaijani positions were targeted from Armenian positions located in the Yukhari Zaghali direction of the Basarkechar district and Digh settlements of the Gorus district using small arms.

Note that, this is the fourth incident over the 24 hours.

Late yesterday evening, the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan issued two consecutive reports regarding Armenia's shelling of the Azerbaijani army's positions.

On March 16, at approximately 18:35, the first violation of the ceasefire was recorded.

The Armenian armed forces units from the positions located in the direction of the Khazinavar settlement of Gorus region using small arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions.

On the same day, from 20:10 to 20:45, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions located in the direction of the Burun settlement of the Gorus region using small arms several times subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions.