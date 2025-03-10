Bako Sahakyan admits weapons were supplied from Armenia

10 March 2025 17:41 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

The first call for arms in Garabagh was made at rallies, according to Bako Sahakyan, who testified at the Baku Military Court, Azernews reports.

As reported by Azernews, Sahakyan, responding to questions from state prosecutors, acknowledged the presence of armaments in villages and cities, stating:

"Some of the weapons were from dislocated Soviet military units. In addition, there were arms supplies from Armenia. These were the main directions of armament."

His admission comes amid the ongoing trial of Armenian citizens accused of committing crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, including waging a war of aggression, genocide, violations of the laws and customs of war, terrorism, financing terrorism, and attempts to forcibly seize and retain power.