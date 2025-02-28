Court hearings held on criminal case against Armenians accused of multiple crimes [PHOTOS]

28 February 2025 00:49 (UTC+04:00)

Court hearings on the criminal case against citizens of the Republic of Armenia Arayik Harutyunyan, Arkadi Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, Davit Ishkhanyan, Davit Babayan, Lyova Mnatsakanyan, and others, who are accused of committing crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, including the preparation and conduct of a war of aggression, acts of genocide, violation of the laws and customs of warfare, as well as terrorism, financing of terrorism, forcible seizure of power, forcible retention of power and numerous other crimes as a result of Armenia's military aggression, was continued on February 27.

The hearings held at the Baku Military Court were presided over by Judge Zeynal Aghayev and a panel consisting of Jamal Ramazanov and Anar Rzayev (reserve judge Gunel Samadova). Each of the accused was provided with an interpreter into the language of their choice, as well as defense attorneys.

Present at the hearings were the accused and their defense attorneys, some of the victims, their legal successors and representatives, as well as prosecutors in charge of public prosecution.

At the beginning of the hearings, Judge Zeynal Aghayev announced that a new Armenian translator had joined the trial. The parties did not voice any objections to the translator.

The court session saw the accused give their free testimony.

When starting the questioning, the presiding judge offered each of the accused the opportunity to make a statement on the charges brought against them and other circumstances important for a comprehensive, complete and objective consideration of the charges.

The first to give testimony was the accused Arkady Ghukasyan. He is accused of participating in the perpetration of a multitude of criminal acts against our country and people as a result of Armenia's war of aggression against Azerbaijan.

Arkady Ghukasyan said that the Republic of Armenia was acting as the guarantor of Karabakh. “Of course, given the plenty of unresolved issues, the small Karabakh could not successfully organize its defense on its own until the conflict was resolved.”

He said that he was in Karabakh during the 44-day war in 2020. “It happened at the time when I arrived in Karabakh. Almost on the second day of the war, together with another “former president” Bako Sahakyan, I requested a meeting with Arayik Harutyunyan.

We met with him. We asked him to use all the opportunities at his disposal to ask Armenia to stop the war.”

Arkady Ghukasyan claimed that there were no mercenaries in the territory of Karabakh. “There was the Ministry of Defense and the Armenian army, which was financed by the Republic of Armenia.”

Speaking next was the accused Bako Sahakyan. He stated that he was able to exercise his rights during the investigation. “On October 3, 2023, we – myself and Arkady Ghukasyan – were brought from Karabakh to the pre-trial detention center of the State Security Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan. On that day, Nigar Mirbabayeva, a lawyer from Baku Law Office No. 12, was appointed by the Republic of Azerbaijan to defend my rights. I was also provided with an interpreter. During the investigation, all my rights were fully guaranteed by the investigator to enable me to fully answer the questions. I have also had the opportunity to express my opinion and my point of view. At the beginning of the investigation, I stated this and I want to make the same statement now that this conflict, this history is not the subject of a criminal and judicial investigation. While expressing this opinion, I did not question the authority of either the court or the investigation.”

The next person offered the opportunity to make a statement was the accused Arayik Harutyunyan. He asked the court for additional time to prepare for his statement. The court took into account the accused’s request.

After that, the accused Davit Ishkhanyan made a free statement. He said he did not plead guilty to the charges he was facing.

Then the accused Davit Babayan made a free statement. He also pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against him.

“I was not capable of committing the acts described in the indictment. I did not preach hatred against the Azerbaijani people. I love my people, but I am not a nationalist,” Davit Babayan said.

The next court hearing is scheduled for March 3. The hearing will be continued with free statements of the accused.

A total of 15 Armenian nationals are being charged with numerous crimes involving direct leadership and participation of the Armenian state, its state bodies, military forces and illegal armed formations, verbal and written instructions, orders and assignments, provision of material and technical support, central governance, as well as the exercise of rigorous control, with the aim of committing military aggression and acts of terror against the Republic of Azerbaijan in the territory of Azerbaijan in violation of domestic and international law, and involving Robert Sedraki Kocharyan, Serzh Azati Sargsyan, Vazgen Mikaeli Manukyan, Vazgen Zaveni Sargsyan, Samvel Andraniki Babayan, Vitali Mikaeli Balasanyan, Zori Hayki Balayan, Seyran Mushegi Ohanyan, Arshavir Surenovich Garamyan, Monte Charles Melkonyan and others, including criminal acts committed during the course of the war of aggression waged by the aforementioned criminal group.

The said persons, i.e. Arayik Vladimiri Harutyunyan, Arkadi Arshaviri Ghukasyan, Bako Sahaki Sahakyan, Davit Rubeni Ishkhanyan, David Azatini Manukyan, Davit Klimi Babayan, Levon Henrikovich Mnatsakanyan, Vasili Ivani Beglaryan, Erik Roberti Ghazaryan, Davit Nelsoni Allahverdiyan, Gurgen Homeri Stepanyan, Levon Romiki Balayan, Madat Arakelovich Babayan, Garik Grigori Martirosyan, Melikset Vladimiri Pashayan, are being charged under Articles 100 (planning, preparing, initiating and waging a war of aggression), 102 (attacking persons or organizations enjoying international protection), 103 (genocide), 105 (extermination of the population), 106 (enslaving), 107 (deportation or forced displacement of the population), 109 (persecution), 110 (enforced disappearance of people), 112 (deprivation of liberty contrary to international law), 113 (torture), 114 (mercenary service), 115 (violation of the laws and customs of warfare), 116 (violation of international humanitarian law during armed conflict), 118 (military robbery), 120 (intentional murder), 192 (illegal entrepreneurship), 214 (terrorism), 214-1 (financing terrorism), 218 (creation of a criminal association (organization)), 228 (illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation and possession of weapons, their components, ammunition, explosives and devices), 270-1 (acts threatening aviation security), 277 (assassination of a state official or public figure), 278 (forcible seizure and retention of power, forcible change of the constitutional structure of the state), 279 (creation of armed formations and groups not provided for by law) and other articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.