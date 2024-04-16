Few more weapons found in Khankendi

16 April 2024 10:51 (UTC+04:00)

Some 37 weapons were found in Khankendi city and liberated territories, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA).

According to the report by the ministry, on April 15, 27 different brands of automatic weapons—one machine gun, one machine gun pistol, four pistols, three rifles, 14 grenades, one grenade launcher, five lighters, three mine heads, two shells, 15 machine gun tapes, 74 cartridge combs, 3,130 cartridges of different calibres, two means of communication, and other ammunition—were discovered in the territory of Khankendi city.

