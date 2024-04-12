Hand grenades and ammunition found in liberated Kalbajar [PHOTOS]

12 April 2024 12:54 (UTC+04:00)

As a result of the actions carried out by the employees of the Kalbajar District Police Department, 9 "F-1" hand grenades and explosive warheads were discovered in the territory of Gozlukörpu village, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan's Internal Ministry

In addition, 16 "F-1" hand grenades, 2 explosive heads, 2 "M-75" hand grenades, 4 automatic combs and a large number of cartridges were found in the territory of Chalakdar village of the region.

Explosive ammunition was removed from the area with security measures in place.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz