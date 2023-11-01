Meshali victims demand life sentence for Vagif Khachatryan

1 November 2023 14:30 (UTC+04:00)

The victims of the Meshali mass killing that happened in 1991 demand a life sentence for Vagif Khachatryan, the leader of the killing, from the court, Azernews reports.

The next session of the criminal case of Vagif Khachatryan Cherkezovich, who is accused of committing genocide in Meshali village of Khojaly district as part of illegal Armenian armed groups, is being held today.

Nadir Akbarov, a victim, an IDP, and a resident of the Meshali village, was heard in court. He said that Vagif Khachatran committed mass killings in our village; he also killed my father and mother. He noted that the Armenians surrounded the entire village and covered it with bullets.

"As soon as I saw Vaqif, I recognized him as the perpetrator of the crimes. This person should be given a life sentence," he added.

Another victim, Salman Rahimov, said that when the Armenians attacked the village, they were sleeping. He added that he was shot in the leg.

“After that, I witnessed Armenians burning the village and killing innocent people,” Salman Rahmanov said.

He added that Vagif Khachaturyan was the organizer and participant of these criminal acts.



"Vagif Khachaturyan was the main organizer and participant in all criminal acts. I request that this person be sentenced to life imprisonment," he stressed.

The third victim, Elshad Ibadullayev also confirmed Salman’s words. The resident of Meshali, Elshad Ibadullayev approved that Vagif Khachatryan was one of the leaders of crimes committed against the people of Meshali village.

He noted that the Armenians were burning the whole village.

"Speaking with loudspeakers, they demanded people surrender; however, those who surrendered were also killed," he added.

The fourth victim, Ali Behbudov, pointed out that Khachatryan knew well all the roads of the Meshali village. He said that Armenians surrounded the Meshali village and killed anyone who came across them.

Ali Behbudov noted that one of the leaders of all these crimes was Khachatryan.

"Armenians oppressed us, and Khachatryan was directly involved. Please, this person should be sentenced to life imprisonment," he added.

