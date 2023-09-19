Italian military expert to Armenians in Garabagh: “It’s over! Surrender!

19 September 2023 19:57 (UTC+04:00)

"It is over! Surrender!"

Italian military expert Thomas Theiner stated this, addressing the separatists in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan . He posted the corresponding publication on his page on the social network X (former Twitter).

"In September 2020 I said after 3 days that Armenia has lost the war in Karabakh In March 2022 I said after 7 days that russia has lost the war in Ukraine. In September 2023 I say after 20 minutes of fighting that Karabakh Armenians have lost the war. It is over. Surrender now," the Theiner wrote.

