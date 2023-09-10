Azerbaijan Army positions subjected to fire in Lachin direction

10 September 2023 11:41 (UTC+04:00)

Armenian armed provocations continue.

On September 9 at about 23:40 Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of the Saybali settlement of the Garakilsa region using small arms several times subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of the Minkend settlement of the Lachin region, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry.

The Azerbaijan Army Units took adequate retaliatory measures in the mentioned.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz