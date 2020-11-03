By Aisha Jabbarova

Azerbaijani Army units have suppressed Armenian sabotage attempt in the direction of Zangilan district, the Defence Ministry reported today.

The Armenian reconnaissance-sabotage group had attacked Azerbaijani positions from the territory of Armenia in an attempt to seize the favorable high grounds at the state border.

The enemy's reconnaissance-sabotage group was destroyed in the Zangilan direction.

The Armenian troops were forced to retreat, leaving combat casualties and weapons in the area.

Ammunition warehouses destroyed

In another development, Azerbaijan Armed forces destroyed two more ammunition warehouses of the Armenian Armed Forces near Khankendi city in occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, the Defence Ministry has reported.

It should be noted that the positions of Azerbaijani military units located in Tovuz, Gadabay and Dashkasan regions of Azerbaijan were shelled from the territories of Armenia’s Berd, Chambarak and Vardenis regions from 00:25 a.m. to 04:45 a.m. today.

The Armenian armed forces are also shelling the Fizuli city and the surrounding villages from the Smerch MLRS.

Armenia has been shelling Azerbaijani positions and civilians despite the US-brokered peace agreement that entered force on October 26.

Ninety-one Azerbaijani civilians have been killed and hundreds of others have been injured in Armenia's indiscriminate missile attcks on Azerbaijani civilian settlements and citites. Internatinoal human rights watchdogs Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have confirmed Armenia's use of forbidden munition in attacks on Azerbaijani civilians.

Tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan escalated on September 27 when Armenian armed forces deployed in the occupied Azerbaijani lands made military provocations against Azerbaijani civilian settlements and military positions. The ongoing clashes mark the most intense fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces since 1994 when a ceasefire was reached. Armenia's offensive prompted immediate Azerbaijan’s counter-attack measures.

In retaliation, Azerbaijani troops have so far liberated the occupied cities of Jabrayil, Fuzuli, Zangilan and Gubadli, as well as dozens of villages, settlements and strategic heights in the districts of Tartar, Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Khojavend, Zangilan, Gubadli and Kalbajar.