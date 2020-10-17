Armenia has once again demonstrated its criminal and terrorist nature, another missile strike on sleeping, innocent civilians is a war crime, moreover, a crime against humanity, Milli Mejlis (parliament) MP Sevinj Huseynova told Trend.

According to the MP, these inhuman acts of Armenia are a gross violation of the norms and principles of international law, including the Geneva Conventions of 1949 and additional protocols to them.

"The Armenian Armed Forces continue to bombard Azerbaijani cities and regions with rocket and artillery fire, civilians are under fire. According to preliminary information, as a result of the next missile strike on Ganja, 12 people died, over 40 were wounded. This is one of the most serious war crimes committed by Armenia. This country remains committed to its insidious tradition, grossly violates the agreements reached. This again shows that the criminal leadership of Armenia does not want peace, is not a supporter of a peaceful settlement of the conflict. Armenia, where terror and aggression are raised to the state level, poses a serious threat to the region," said Huseynova.

She added that there is no doubt that the order to fire the rocket was given precisely by the terrorist, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan.

"This issue should be investigated, a criminal case should be initiated against Pashinyan, and he should be put on the international wanted list," Huseynova concluded.