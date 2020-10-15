By Aisha Jabbarova

Two Azerbaijani civilians have been injured as Armenian forces shelled houses in Aghdam district, the Prosecutor General's Office reported on October 15.

Shahsuvar Valiyev and Loghman Musayev were hospitalized with various injuries in the morning as a result of a shell hitting the yards of a private houses in Birinji Baharli settlement of Aghdam district.

The houses have been seriously damaged.

The Prosecutor General's Office said that Armenian armed forces continue to carry out terrorist acts against Azerbaijan's civilian population, grossly violating the requirements of the humanitarian ceasefire declared on October 10th, including norms and principles of the Geneva Conventions (1949).

Aghdam district came under intensive rocket artillery fire from various directions on October 15 morning.

One civilian was killed and eight others were injured in another Armenian artillery fire on Azerbaijan’s Tartar district on October 14.

Armenia has been shelling Azerbaijan’s densely-populated areas despite the humanitarian truce reached on October 10. Ten civilians were killed in Armenian missile attack on Azerbaijan’s 2nd largest city Ganja on October 11, shortly after the Russian-mediated cease-fire agreement.