By Aisha Jabbarova

Armenia’s Grad multiple rocket launcher that had been used to hit Azerbaijan's Barda and Tartar cities, has been destroyed with precision-guided missile, Presidential Aide Hikmat Hajiyev said in his Twitter account on October 8.

“The lives of many civilians have been saved and potential damage to civilian infrastructure has been averted,” Hajiyev twitted.

Hajiyev said that Armenia's attacks with missiles and heavy artillery on Azerbaijani cities and civilians continues.

"Armenia's delibarate and indiscriminate attacks with 'Smerch' missiles and heavy artillery on Azerbaijani cities and civilians continues. Ganja, Barda, Tartar and other cities become targets of such irresponsible attacks. Peaceenforcement must be continued to stop Armenia,” he twitted.

Nine civilians were injured in Armenian missile attacks on civilians in Barda city and Aghdam region on October 8. A school building was among the targeted civilian infrastructure.

Armenia launched missile attacks targetting civilian settlements after it resumed attacks near occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region on September 27. So far, 31 Azerbaijani civilians have been killed in Armenian attacks on densely-populated settlements.