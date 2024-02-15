British ambassador takes on role of AZAL pilot in video [VIDEO]

15 February 2024 18:00 (UTC+04:00)

In response to the initiative of the British Embassy in Azerbaijan, a video has been produced to commemorate the increase of Azerbaijan Airlines flights between Baku and London.

The video features Ambassador Fergus Auld as the captain of the AZAL flight crew, showcasing his visit to Heydar Aliyev International Airport, his boarding of the Boeing Dreamliner 787 and the cockpit.

"As the British Ambassador to Azerbaijan, I am pleased to welcome the increase in the number of AZAL flights between Baku and London to 6 flights per week from March this year," the diplomat said.

According to him, these new flights will strengthen bonds between the two countries and create broad opportunities for cooperation in trade, tourism, culture, and education.

The video also highlights the growing aviation ties between Azerbaijan and the UK and acknowledges the importance of developing air transport.

Starting from March 17, AZAL will operate new flights to London Gatwick Airport, increasing the frequency of flights en route Baku-London-Baku to 6 flights per week.

