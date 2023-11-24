AZAL starts selling air tickets at discounted prices

24 November 2023 18:50 (UTC+04:00)

To make travel more budget-friendly for customers, Azerbaijan's national flag carrier, AZAL, has kicked off a special ticket sale with discounted prices. The ticket costs vary based on the destinations, ranging from 39 to 199 euros. This exclusive offer provides customers the chance to purchase discounted tickets for over 35 destinations.

This AZAL offer is valid on Friday, November 24. The pocket-friendly tickets are applicable for flights scheduled from January 15th to March 6th, 2024 (both dates included). Tickets within the campaign can be purchased only through the AZAL’s renewed official mobile application. To download the app, just follow the link: https://bit.ly/azal-app.

The campaign covers most of the airline's international flights. It should be noted that the availability of discounted tickets is limited.

Wishing you delightful flights and unforgettable journeys with AZAL!

