Azerbaijan showcases tourism potential in Spain [PHOTO]

For many years, Azerbaijan has been actively promoting its tourism opportunities in Spain. The two countries are successfully cooperating in various tourism directions.

The country's tourism opportunities have been once again showcased at FITUR international tourism fair held in Madrid, Spain, Azernews reports.

Over 8,000 companies from 131 countries took part in the 43rd FITUR exhibition this year.

Sustainability, innovation, and cutting-edge trends are the core themes of FITUR's content, in line with the fair's objective of contributing to the revitalization and growth of tourism activity.

Besides, FITUR has a strong business focus during its first three days dedicated exclusively to B2B and a B2C proposal.

Secretary-General of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) Zurab Pololikashvili, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Spain and the Principality of Andorra, UNWTO Permanent Representative Ramiz Hasanov viewed national stand that featured samples of national cuisine and other materials, highlighting the country's tourism potential, including must-see-places winemaking, golf, health, cultural and mountain opportunities for winter tourism and ski centers.

Azerbaijan's State Tourism Agency Chairman Fuad Nagiyev also attended the FITUR tourism fair.

As part of his visit to Spain, he discussed prospects of tourism cooperation with the Minister of Tourism and Telecommunications of Andorra Jordi Torres Falco.

The sides spoke about winter tourism development in Azerbaijan and Andorra's experience in this field as well as the signing of a memorandum of understanding.

During the meeting, Fuad Nagiyev also noted that the athletes of the Azerbaijan Winter Sports Federation joined ISMF Ski Mountaineering World Cup for the first time.

Furthermore, Fuad Nagiyev met with Secretary-General of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) Zurab Pololikashvili to discuss the promotion of Azerbaijan's tourism opportunities and recovery directions in the post-pandemic time.

Later, State Tourism Agency Chairman and Azerbaijani ambassador Ramiz Hasanov visited the Principality of Andorra to meet with Juan Viladomat, known as the largest tourist operator and head of tourist resorts in Andorra, the president of the world-famous PGI company for winter tourism.

The meeting covered further steps aimed at enhancing tourism cooperation.

